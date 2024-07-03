Calgary teens rock out on tour throughout the U.S.: ‘Incredibly surreal’

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the summer road trip of a lifetime for some talented young Calgarians.

Five musicians from the Calgary School of Rock have been selected to join other top students on the organization’s annual AllStars Tour.

They’ll be heading off in late July on six different tours, performing shows in different regions of the United States.

“It’s just so incredibly surreal, like, it honestly just doesn’t feel real to me yet,” singer Alex Balaton, 18, said. “We’re coming together with kids from all over the States and there’s two kids from Chile in my group – it’s just crazy.”

Seventy teen musicians have been selected to be part of the 2024 AllStars Tour.

“Out of 65,00 kids from 330 schools around the world, less than one per cent make it, so the fact that these five from Calgary made it in is pretty rarified air – it’s actually pretty awesome,” School of Rock’s Ryan Marchant said. “A lot of these kids have had it in their sights for years and they’ve just worked their butts off to get here and we’re super proud that they’ve made it that far.”

Performing shows around the U.S. promises to be one of the highlights of the summer for the five Calgary teens.

“It’s just a super surreal experience,” Balaton said. “I’m sure it’ll be, like, the time of our lives.”