Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Whitecap Resources sells stake in infrastructure assets, signs partnership with Pembina

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2024 11:19 am
1 min read
Whitecap Resources Inc. logo is shown in a handout. The company has signed a deal to sell a 50 per cent stake in its Kaybob complex natural gas processing facility to Pembina Gas Infrastructure for $420 million. View image in full screen
Whitecap Resources Inc. logo is shown in a handout. The company has signed a deal to sell a 50 per cent stake in its Kaybob complex natural gas processing facility to Pembina Gas Infrastructure for $420 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Whitecap Resources Inc. has signed a deal to sell a 50 per cent stake in its Kaybob complex natural gas processing facility to Pembina Gas Infrastructure for $420 million.

The company also says it will go ahead with its Lator facility in the Montney area in partnership with PGI which will fund development in the area.

PGI is jointly owned by Pembina Pipeline Corp. and KKR.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

The Kaybob complex in Alberta includes 165 million cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity and condensate stabilization capacity of 15,000 barrels per day.

In addition, Whitecap says it will sign a long-term fixed take-or-pay commitment with PGI to access their working interest capacity.

In a separate deal, Whitecap announced the sale of a 50 per cent stake in its Musreau facility in the Montney region to Topaz Energy Corp. for $100 million.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario heat puts pressure on electrical grid and natural gas'
Ontario heat puts pressure on electrical grid and natural gas
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices