Consumer

Popular Calgary brewery destroyed, arson squad investigating

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 30, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
A fire started around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the Ol' Beautiful Brewing Co. at 1100 11th Street S.E. View image in full screen
A fire started around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the Ol' Beautiful Brewing Co. at 1100 11th Street S.E. Carolyn Kury de Castillo / Global News
EDITORS NOTE: A previous version of this story erroneously reported that the Cold Garden Brewing Company was destroyed by fire. In fact, the fire was at the Ol’ Beautiful Brewing Co., which is located next to the Cold Garden Brewing Company. We regret the error.

Nobody is believed to be injured after a popular Calgary brewery was destroyed early Sunday in the southeast community of Ramsay, and the Calgary police have sent in the arson squad to investigate.

Calgary police told Global News a fire started around 2:30 a.m. at the Ol’ Beautiful Brewing Co. at 1100 11th Street S.E.

Crews found smoke and flames visible from the outside of the pub. Once inside, firefighters said the blaze had engulfed the building, causing a partial roof collapse.

The Calgary Fire Department brought the fire under control after nearly three hours at the scene, using nearly 1.2 million litres of water.

First responders were unable to enter and search the pub, but Calgary fire doesn’t believe there was anybody inside at the time.

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire. Police told Global News the arson unit is investigating.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for most of Sunday as crews remain at the scene.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

