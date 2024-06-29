Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to dip

Send this page to someone via email

Long weekend drivers in B.C.’s South Coast will be saving a few bucks at the pump.

According to gas expert Dan McTeague of Canadians for Affordable Energy, gas prices are expected to fall by three cents to $1.80 a litre on Sunday.

The dip is due to a drop in demand in the U.S. West Coast by 3.3 per cent.

Last year at this time, gas prices were hovering around $1.96 per litre — a difference of nearly nine per cent.

— with files from Janet Brown