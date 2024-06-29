Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to dip

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 29, 2024 3:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to dip'
Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to dip
According to gas expert Dan McTeague, with Canadians for Affordable Energy, gas prices are expected to fall by three cents to $1.80 a litre on Sunday.
Long weekend drivers in B.C.’s South Coast will be saving a few bucks at the pump.

According to gas expert Dan McTeague of Canadians for Affordable Energy, gas prices are expected to fall by three cents to $1.80 a litre on Sunday.

The dip is due to a drop in demand in the U.S. West Coast by 3.3 per cent.

Last year at this time, gas prices were hovering around $1.96 per litre — a difference of nearly nine per cent.

— with files from Janet Brown

Click to play video: 'Who benefits the most from electric vehicle subsidies?'
Who benefits the most from electric vehicle subsidies?
