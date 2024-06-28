Menu

Consumer

Gas station stop leads to $250,000 lottery prize for Cobourg, Ont., man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 1:57 pm
1 min read
David Howard of Cobourg, Ont., claimed a $250,000 prize playing Keno. View image in full screen
David Howard of Cobourg, Ont., claimed a $250,000 prize playing Keno. OLG photo
A stop at a gas station led to a $250,000 lottery prize for a Cobourg, Ont., man.

According to the OLG, David Howard claimed the prize in the May 25 midday draw for the Daily Keno 10 Pick.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Players of the game are required to pick a wager — ranging from $1, $2, $5 or $10 — and then pick numbers from 1 to 70 in aims of matching numbers up to 20.

The OLG says Howard’s winning ticket was purchased at the Pioneer on the Run gas station on Division Street in Cobourg.

