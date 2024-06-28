Gas station stop leads to $250,000 lottery prize for Cobourg, Ont., man

Send this page to someone via email

A stop at a gas station led to a $250,000 lottery prize for a Cobourg, Ont., man.

According to the OLG, David Howard claimed the prize in the May 25 midday draw for the Daily Keno 10 Pick.

Players of the game are required to pick a wager — ranging from $1, $2, $5 or $10 — and then pick numbers from 1 to 70 in aims of matching numbers up to 20.

The OLG says Howard’s winning ticket was purchased at the Pioneer on the Run gas station on Division Street in Cobourg.