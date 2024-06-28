Menu

Canada

Demand for summer meal programs for students increasing at N.B. food bank

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 1:29 pm
2 min read
Food bank non perishable foods basket View image in full screen
Demand for the Oromocto Food Bank's summer backpack program, which supplements school food programs while classes are out, has more than doubled. Anna Mandin/Global News
Students are off for summer break and that means a pause in school lunch programs, but for families that rely on those meals, it’s a difficult time.

The Oromocto Food Bank in New Brunswick is reporting a major increase in demand this summer from schools around the area.

Jane Buckley, the food bank’s executive director, says many people are juggling finances.

“Food seems to be the biggest one that suffers, because people think they can stretch it. And what we’re finding now is oftentimes they can’t,” she said.

The food bank runs a weekly program during the school year that provides two breakfasts, two lunches and snacks.

Normally, the program ends with the school year, but last year, one school asked the Oromocto Food Bank to continue through the summer.

This year, they’re doing it for six schools.

“It makes us really concerned for what’s happening out there. Parents are … having to make really tough choices between rent, power and food,” she said.

Jane Buckley, the executive director of the Oromocto Food Bank, says she’s concerned about the growing demand for the summer program. View image in full screen
Jane Buckley, the executive director of the Oromocto Food Bank, says she’s concerned about the growing demand for the summer program. Anna Mandin/Global News

Oromocto’s situation isn’t isolated.

Food For All NB, a non-profit group, has also been hearing of growing concerns from school staff.

“People are really worried about what happens for kids over the summer months when there is no school food program to lean on,” said Jill Van Horne, who works with the group.

Across the province, she says the number of people accessing food banks is skyrocketing.

“These numbers are not going down. They are continuing to rise. The writing’s on the wall, something different needs to happen,” she said.

Those who need help, however, are encouraged to seek assistance, says Buckley.

“We will always have enough to feed the children,” she said.

“Whether I have to buy it, or whether it’s donated through the door, as long as I am able to do that, there will never be a challenge to feed children.”

