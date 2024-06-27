Elks and Lions game to kick off Canada Day long weekend, football fans can expect some fireworks

Send this page to someone via email

The celebrations for Canada Day will begin across this country in a couple of days, but for the CFL, they begin on Thursday with a matchup between two explosive offenses as the Edmonton Elks visit the B.C. Lions at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.

Listen below: Elks head coach Chris Jones says he’s still looking for consistent, three-phase football from his team.

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU9117836650

The Elks lost 39-36 last week to the Toronto Argonauts to fall to 0-3 on the season. It was the first time the Elks scored 36 points in their last 62 games. It was also the most points scored in a loss since losing 45-37 in overtime to the Ottawa Redblacks in June 2016.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson passed for 342 yards and threw four touchdown passes.

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (10) throws a pass against the Toronto Argonauts during the first half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, June 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Bethel-Thompson used seven different receivers, including Dillon Mitchell who recorded 120 yards and a touchdown. Mitchell is fourth in the CFL in receiving with 274 yards.

Listen below: Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson says despite throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns against the Toronto Argonauts last week, the offence still left plays and points on the field.

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU4446955924

The Elks’ defence will need to be ready for the Lions’ offence who are averaging 408.2 yards in their first three games.

The Lions are coming off a 500-yard outing in a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

Receiver Alexander Hollins recorded 215 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns. Hollins leads the CFL in receiving with 402 yards.

The Elks have lost starting right guard Tomas Jack-Kurdyla for the next few weeks because of a knee injury. He has been placed on the six-game injured list.

That moves Hunter Steward to right guard while Brett Boyko will make his first start of the season at right tackle. Boyko suffered a concussion in the early part of training camp last month.

Elks receiver Hergy Mayala, who leads the the team in touchdowns with three, is on the one-game injured list with a hamstring injury. Fellow Canadian receiver Gavin Cobb will make his first start of the season after missing the first three games with a hip injury.

Linebacker Josiah Schakel will return on special teams from an ankle injury while linebacker Micheal Brodrique has been placed on the one-game injured list with a groin injury.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: McLeod Bethel-Thompson

Running back: Kevin Brown Fulback: Tanner Green

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Hunter Steward, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Eugene Lewis, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Arkell Smith, Gavin Cobb, Dillon Mitchell,

Defence

Defensive line: Antonio Alfano, Robert Nkemdichie, Noah Curtis, Elliott Brown

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan, Leon O’Neal Jr.

Defensive backs: Kai Gray, Darrius Bratton, Loucheiz Purifoy, Devodric Bynum, Marcus Lewis

You can hear Thursday’s game between the Elks and Lions live on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Courtney Theriault at 6:30 p.m. MT. The opening kickoff from B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver will be at 8 p.m. MT, with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.