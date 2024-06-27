Menu

Money

Metro Vancouver gas prices dip ahead of Canada Day weekend

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 6:06 pm
1 min read
‘Virtually zero chance’ of seeing gas cost $1 per litre in Canada again: report
With Monday's carbon pricing hike bumping up the price of gas again, a monitoring company has a new prediction about what Canadians will be spending to fill up. Global's Nathaniel Dove reports – Apr 2, 2024
Lower Mainland commuters looking for a break at the pump will want to fill up on Thursday, with gas prices dipping ahead of the long weekend.

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeage of Canadians for Affordable Energy said prices have fallen by about seven cents per litre.

“All told, despite increases in taxes like the four-cent increase in carbon tax, you are still paying 15 cents a litre less than you did this time last year,” he said.

Gas prices drop overnight to $1.87 a litre in Metro Vancouver, more savings to come
McTeague said the lower prices are a reflection of stable demand and healthy fuel supply in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

But he said people looking for a price break may want to act quickly.

“This might be the best day for drivers to take advantage of these low prices, $1.82.9, some places you might even see 1$.81, $1.80,” he said.

“There is no doubt going to be an increase of a penny Friday and another penny or so Saturday or Sunday.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

