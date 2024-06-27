Manitoba Liberal Party’s deputy leader Reaves steps down

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Liberals have lost their deputy leader.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Willard Reaves, who had served in the role since November of last year, announced he was stepping down from the position.

October’s provincial election saw the Manitoba Liberal Party drop from three seats in the Manitoba Legislature to only one — current interim leader Cindy Lamoureux’s Tyndall Park riding.

Reaves, a former star player with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, lost two close races in the Fort Whyte riding — a 2022 byelection and 2023’s general election — to PC candidate Obby Khan, himself an ex-Bomber.

“After a difficult provincial election, Willard stepped up to serve as the deputy leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party. I am very grateful he did so after many changes in the legislature last fall,” Lamoureux said in a release.

“Whether it was adjusting to many new legislative responsibilities, attending events, or party responsibilities, I am very appreciative that he took on that role and I wish him the very best moving forward.”

Reaves said he’s going to spend the next few months considering his role in politics before making an announcement about his future.