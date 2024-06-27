Canada Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As Canada Day weekend approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed over the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Canada Day

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday schedule. GRT customer service locations at 35 Ainslie St. S. in Cambridge and 105 King St. E. in Kitchener will be open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. while the location at 250 Strasburg Road in Kitchener will be closed.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

There is regular curbside waste collection. All waste sites and administrative building for container pickup will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo libraries, children’s centres and home child-care offices will be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

All LCBO stores will be closed. (Please note that they will have extended hours between June 27 and July 4 ahead of a potential strike which could begin on July 5.)

There will be five Beer Stores fully open in the region, while two others will be drive-thru only. In Kitchener, stores will open at 250 Bleams Rd., 875 Highland Rd. W., and 1120 Victoria St. N., in Waterloo, they will open at 624 King St. N. (drive-thru only) and 70 Weber St. N., and in Cambridge, they will open at 200 Franklin Blvd. and 150 Holiday Inn Dr. (drive-thru only). They will all open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Canada Day

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory will be open extended hours from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

McDougall Cottage will open from noon until 5 p.m.

The George Hancock and Ed Newland swimming pools will be open.

The following are closed: community centres, the Cambridge Centre for the Arts, libraries, arenas, city hall and most administrative offices.

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Canada Day

City hall and city offices will be closed on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

All indoor pools will be closed on Monday but the outdoor pools including Harry Class, Kiwanis, Idlewood and Wilson will all be open.

Most splashpads will be open throughout the long weekend. They are generally open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. but check the city’s website for more details.

Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses are open on Monday.

TheMuseum will be closed.

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Homer Watson House & Gallery will be closed.

Joseph Schneider Haus is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery is closed.

All arenas including the Aud, community centres, libraries, the walking track at Lyle S Hallman arena, and the Budd Park office will be closed on Monday.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Canada Day

The Moses Springer Outdoor Pool will be open from 12:15 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

All other city facilities will be closed including the Albert McCormick Community Centre, the Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre, RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre, the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, city hall and the Waterloo Service Centre.

The Clay & Glass Gallery will be closed.