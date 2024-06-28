Canada Day 2024: What’s open and closed in London

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Day long weekend is fast approaching with the holiday falling on Monday this year.

Here’s a list of what is open and closed between June 29 and July 1, as well as what special activities are planned for the long weekend:

Pharmacy/shopping

Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed on Canada Day except for the locations at 1225 Wonderland Rd. N., which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and at 510 Hamilton Rd. which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (note this location will be closed on Sunday).

Rexall locations in London will be open over the long weekend but some will have reduced hours.

Westmount Shopping Centre, White Oaks Mall and CF Masonville Place will all be closed on Monday for Canada Day.

Food and drink

Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.

Most grocery stores are closed Monday, but shoppers can find individual store hours online or by reaching out to specific locations.

LCBO locations will be closed on Monday but, outside of that closure, will be offering extended hours from June 27 to July 4, with all stores opening at 9:30 a.m.

Most Beer Store locations will be closed on Monday except for 1600 Dundas St. E., 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S., 1199 Oxford St. W. and 1080 Adelaide St. N., which will all be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Labatt Brewery Retail Store will be open Canada Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Government services

Government offices, including city hall, will be closed Monday.

Banks will also be closed for Canada Day.

Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Monday.

Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Monday.

For the London Public Library, Central Library is the only location typically open on Monday but it will be closed for Canada Day.

Recreation/entertainment