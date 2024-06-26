Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Millions of Miniverse ‘Make It Mini’ toy sets recalled in Canada, U.S.

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 11:00 am
2 min read
Three Miniverse Makie It Mini sets. The packaging reads “Make It Mini Appliances,” “Make It Mini Food” and “Make It Mini Lifestyle.” View image in full screen
Three different Miniverse 'Make It Mini' toy sets were recalled in North America on Tuesday, totalling 21 million products in the U.S., and about one million in Canada. Health Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

About 21 million Miniverse “Make It Mini” toy sets were recalled in the U.S. on Tuesday, with one million more recalled in Canada, over reports of skin, eye and respiratory irritation and sensitization.

Health Canada issued the recall citing a “chemical hazard” to do with unused liquid resin found inside some of the sets. Though resin is safe in solid form, when a liquid, the material can cause injury and irritation to children and adults.

The Canadian health authority said it received one report of a skin allergy in connection with the toys. South of the border, American officials were notified of 26 injury cases, seven of which cited skin irritation. One American reported exposure to the Make It Mini toys triggered their asthma.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the resins contain acrylates in larger amounts than what is allowed within children’s toys as per the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

Story continues below advertisement

The recalled Miniverse sets include “Make It Mini Appliances,” all models and series of “Make It Mini Food” and “Make It Mini Lifestyle.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using their Miniverse Make It Mini products.

The toys from MGA Entertainment have a cult following online, with hundreds of videos posted to TikTok unboxing the life-like, miniature items. The sets are buildable, collectable figurines that range in variety from tiny, functioning (albeit, inedible) boba milk tea drink dispensers and fingernail-sized bagels and lox.

The liquid resin, which later hardens, is included in some of the products and is often used to mimic food items, like cream cheese or peanut butter.

@feedmeimei

This Miniverse Make It Mini Appliance boba machine is the cutest! Let’s see what’s inside! @Miniverse #Miniverse #MakeItMiniAppliances #MiniverseAppliances #MakeItMini #Minilifestyle #ad

♬ original sound – feedmeimei🧋

@its.lindersurprise

Replying to @Danielaa_ THIS LOOKS SOO REALISTIC 🥯🤩🥯 #fyp #miniverse #makeitmini #makeitminifood #minifood #minitoys #loxbagel #bagel #asmr

♬ original sound – Linda

Trending Now
@funcollectiblethings

Mini Verse Hunting! #miniverse #toyhunting #miniverseshopping #miniversehunting #makeitminifood #walmart

♬ original sound – Fun Things

Miniverse products that are pre-assembled were not included in the recall.

The Miniverse sets were sold at Walmart, Toys R Us, Indigo, Showcase and Amazon, among other storefronts. They can range in cost from about $10 to $20.

Buyers should contact MGA Entertainment for instructions on how to return the recalled products for a replacement or refund. The company can be reached at 1-800-222-4685 or on its website, mgae.com.

Story continues below advertisement

MGA Entertainment also owns the popular LOL Surprise brand.

Click to play video: 'Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Rubik’s Cube'
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Rubik’s Cube
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices