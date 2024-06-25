Attractions work on affordability to draw staycationing Calgarians this summer

Send this page to someone via email

With the cost of travel becoming more expensive, some Calgarians will be sticking close to home this summer taking advantage of local attractions. But with the impact of inflation, a staycation doesn’t always equal savings.

“You work hard for your money,” Doris Richter, a visitor at the Heritage Park historical village, said on Tuesday. “When you think that a day here costs you $60 just to get in — makes it a little bit harder.”

Despite the price tag, Richter believes it’s money well spent but next time will plan to capitalize on some of the discounts available, like the Heritage Park annual membership.

“It’s our 60th anniversary so there’s no better gift to give everyone in Alberta than to lower the price of our annual membership to $60,” said Dominic Terry with the park.

"If we can't feel like it's something that's accessible to everybody then we're not fulfilling our mission."

5:34 A look at some of Alberta’s hidden gems when it comes to places to visit

Like other attractions in Calgary, Heritage Park has raised its daily admission to help cover costs. Across the city, the Calaway Park amusement park is struggling with the same dilemma: how to balance affordability with operations.

“We’re always considering pricing,” said general manager Bob Williams. “Yet, at the same time, we have 800 seasonal team members and 42 permanent team members that work here year-round.”

The facility said 70 per cent of Calaway Park visitors come from Calgary and the surrounding area, and Williams said it is important to the park to continue its 43-year legacy in the community.

“Affordability right now for everyone is essential and we will always maintain that we’re family and it’s about family.”

While there are discounts to be had, the rising costs are forcing Calgarians to pick and choose where they go in the coming months.

“We pick attractions we would want to buy a season’s pass to,” says Ashley Peebles, a season pass holder at both Heritage and Calaway. “We make sure we come the allotted amount of time we need for it to make sense.”

“It’s about going to these places and maybe cutting back on the treats or the toys but still doing the experience,” added Calgarian Jenny Smith.