Crime

Oshawa man on 3 separate release orders faces 30 new criminal charges: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 1:34 pm
1 min read
The Durham regional police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham regional police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
An Oshawa man out on three separate release orders has been arrested again and is facing 30 new criminal charges, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release Monday that the man “committed numerous offences across Durham Region while on probation.”

“The offences consisted of the accused attending gyms/community centres where he broke into lockers, stealing wallets, vehicle keys, and other personal belongings,” police allege.

“He broke into several vehicles and used the stolen credit cards at various retailers.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said eight separate incidents resulted in 30 charges being laid.

Officers concluded an investigation on Friday.

The accused was located and arrested without incident, police said.

A 46-year-old Oshawa resident faces 16 counts of breaching probation and six counts of failing to comply with a release order, among other charges.

He was held for a bail hearing.

