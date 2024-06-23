Menu

Sports

Vernon Special Olympians compete in regional golf tournament

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 23, 2024 6:36 pm
1 min read
Golfers at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. View image in full screen
Golfers at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club.
Fourteen golfers with Vernon Special Olympics played nine holes on the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club on Saturday for a regional golf tournament.

The athletes competed against each other and their own personal bests. The tournament was a qualifier for next year’s provincials, which will take place in Prince George.

“The Special Olympics works on a four-year cycle,” said Marc Fisher, local coordinator with Vernon Special Olympics. “We go to regionals this year, next year provincials, the following year would be nationals and then the year after that would be worlds.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Vernon Special Olympics is hoping to raise its profile in the community to attract more athletes and volunteers.

You can register an athlete or donate by visiting the Vernon Special Olympics Website.

Kelowna special Olympians prepare for nationals
