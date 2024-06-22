Mother and toddler killed, 1 arrested after ‘targeted’ daytime shooting at Vaughan home

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and toddler are now confirmed dead, and one person has been arrested after a daytime shooting at a home in Vaughan, Ont., on Friday, police say.

On Saturday morning, York Regional Police confirmed the second of four people injured during the shooting on Case Nova Drive succumbed to their injuries.

Shortly before 9 a.m., officers were called to a home on Casa Nova Drive, which is west of Weston and Davos roads, for the sound of gunshots.

Officers found four victims inside the home, two of whom had life-threatening injuries, said York Regional Police Const. Lisa Moskaluk on Friday.

One of the victims died at the scene while the other three were taken to hospital, but a second one would later die.

The two killed have now been identified as a mother and son, 40-year-old Thi Trang DO and 2-year-old Marcus VU, both of Vaughan.

Police say the other two victims are in stable condition.

“Early indications are that this incident is targeted and isolated and that there is no immediate risk to the public,” Moskaluk said Friday.

Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

According to police, the accused is believed to be known to the victims, and the shooting is believed to be targeted.

Moskaluk said Friday that investigators will be looking into any past incidents that may have happened at the home or in the neighbourhood.

“That will be something that they’ll try to piece together to determine what the motive was and why these people were targeted today,” she said.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or who was in the area at the time and hasn’t yet spoken with police to come forward.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca