Crime

Winnipeg cops seize guns, crack, meth and more in Boyd Avenue search

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 12:31 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
Three Winnipeggers are in custody after a raid on a Boyd Avenue home turned up multiple firearms and ammunition, as well as meth, cocaine and crack, police say.

Officers searched the home just after 6 p.m. and arrested the three occupants. Police say they seized — among other contraband — a rifle, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a pellet rifle, an airsoft replica shotgun, an airsoft handgun and a crossbow.

Police also seized $500 in cocaine, $700 of meth, $180 in crack, plus drug packaging materials and $4,800 in cash.

The suspects are facing charges for numerous drug and weapon offences.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

