Manitoba shores up summer safety with beach officer program

It’s the first official day of summer, and the province is encouraging Manitobans to focus on safety when hitting the beach or the lake this season.

In an announcement Thursday, Environment Minister Tracy Schmidt said $7.4 million will be spent on the provincial beach safety officer program, from this summer through 2028.

The officers — stationed at Grand Beach, Winnipeg Beach and Birds Hill Park — provide emergency response and first aid, as well as public education.

The province is also touting its life-jacket loaner program, which is available at 12 waterfront locations, including the newest addition to the roster, Gull Harbour at Hecla.

“Today is officially the start of summer and for many Manitobans, summer includes a trip to the beach,” Schmidt said in a statement.

“Manitoba has so many beautiful beaches and lakes offering Manitobans many opportunities to swim or soak their feet and enjoy the water. We encourage all Manitobans to be vigilant in and around the water.”

