Crime

Manitoba to provide Thursday update on landfill search plans

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 11:29 am
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks during the media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. A plan to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women has been given the green light by environmental regulators. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks during the media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. A plan to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women has been given the green light by environmental regulators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick
The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on the plans to search the Prairie Green Landfill Thursday afternoon.

Premier Wab Kinew and Anna Mackin, assistant deputy minister of cabinet delivery and strategic priorities, will speak to media at 1 p.m. from the Manitoba legislature.

Click to play video: 'Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs commends provincial commitment to search Prairie Green landfill'
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs commends provincial commitment to search Prairie Green landfill

The remains of two victims of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki are believed to be in the landfill, and after months of protest and debate — and a delay due to Skibicki’s recently wrapped murder trial — a multi-phased plan to search the site is underway.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Search of Manitoba landfill for human remains closer to beginning as development permit issued'
Search of Manitoba landfill for human remains closer to beginning as development permit issued
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

