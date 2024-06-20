Manitoba to provide Thursday update on landfill search plans

The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on the plans to search the Prairie Green Landfill Thursday afternoon.
Premier Wab Kinew and Anna Mackin, assistant deputy minister of cabinet delivery and strategic priorities, will speak to media at 1 p.m. from the Manitoba legislature.
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs commends provincial commitment to search Prairie Green landfill
The remains of two victims of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki are believed to be in the landfill, and after months of protest and debate — and a delay due to Skibicki’s recently wrapped murder trial — a multi-phased plan to search the site is underway.
Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.
Search of Manitoba landfill for human remains closer to beginning as development permit issued
