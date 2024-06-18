Menu

Money

WestJet mechanics serve airline with 72-hour strike notice

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
A Boeing 737-8 (737 MAX 8) jetliner, belonging to WestJet Airlines and in newer corporate livery, lands at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 1, 2024. View image in full screen
A Boeing 737-8 (737 MAX 8) jetliner, belonging to WestJet Airlines and in newer corporate livery, lands at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
WestJet mechanics say they are poised to walk off the job early as Thursday night after serving the airline with a 72-hour strike notice yesterday.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, which represents some 670 aircraft maintenance engineers and other skilled-trade positions at the carrier, says it made the decision after WestJet cut off talks this week.

On Monday, WestJet asked the federal labour minister to refer negotiations to the Canada Industrial Relations Board, which would then arbitrate the terms of a collective agreement.

WestJet president Diederik Pen says arbitration would allow an unbiased third party to lay out a reasonable deal, and would also bar a work stoppage in the meantime.

The union, whose members voted overwhelmingly to reject a tentative agreement last week, opposes the move, saying it would undermine their goal of an “industry-changing contract.”

The airline says the strike notice “does not mean travel disruption will occur,” though it remains unclear how flights could be affected by the sudden absence of hundreds of mechanics.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

