Crime

Ontario woman wanted for child abduction arrested in Manitoba while trying to enter U.S.: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
A CBSA patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. View image in full screen
A CBSA patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
An Ontario woman wanted for child abduction-related offences has been arrested in Manitoba while attempting to enter the United States, police say.

Durham Regional Police first appealed to the public in this case in January, when officers said they were trying to find a mother and her three children, aged 11, 10 and nine.

Police said they launched a “complex investigation” and noted at the time that there were no safety concerns for the children. They said “numerous processes” were taken to locate them.

“Investigators have been in contact with the mother, however have been unable to locate her or the children and she is no longer cooperating with police,” police said in January.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 54-year-old Clarington, Ont., woman on three counts of abduction by parent and one count of disobeying a court order.

In an update Tuesday, police said that on Saturday, Durham police officers were contacted by the Canada Border Services Agency regarding the woman and her children.

“The female, who is wanted by DRPS for child-abduction related charges, was detained when she attempted to cross a land border into the United States with the children,” police said.

The woman has since been released from custody and the children were taken “to a place of safety,” police said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are now leading the investigation and Durham officers are investigating as needed, police added.

