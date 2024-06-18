Menu

Tech

Collision launches final Toronto conference, Geoffrey Hinton among speakers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2024 7:13 am
1 min read
Web Summit will begin hosting its final Collision tech conference in Toronto today. Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "Godfather of AI" speaks at the Collision conference in Toronto on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Web Summit will begin hosting its final Collision tech conference in Toronto today. Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "Godfather of AI" speaks at the Collision conference in Toronto on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY
Tech leaders are gathering in Toronto today for the final Collision conference that will be hosted in the city.

The annual event gathers tech sector workers, investors and startups who take in pitch sessions, demos and speeches from global icons.

Artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, tennis star Maria Sharapova and Indigenous rights advocate Autumn Peltier are among the speakers set to take the stage at the Enercare Centre this week.

AI, the venture capital landscape and navigating an economy still grappling with high interest rates and inflation are expected to be hot topics at the event.

This year marks the final year the travelling conference that made its Toronto debut in 2019 will be hosted in the city.

Organizers have said the event will shift to Vancouver next year and be transformed into a North American iteration of the Web Summit conferences hosted in Portugal, Brazil and Qatar.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

