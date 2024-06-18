Collision launches final Toronto conference, Geoffrey Hinton among speakers

Send this page to someone via email

Tech leaders are gathering in Toronto today for the final Collision conference that will be hosted in the city.

The annual event gathers tech sector workers, investors and startups who take in pitch sessions, demos and speeches from global icons.

Artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, tennis star Maria Sharapova and Indigenous rights advocate Autumn Peltier are among the speakers set to take the stage at the Enercare Centre this week.

AI, the venture capital landscape and navigating an economy still grappling with high interest rates and inflation are expected to be hot topics at the event.

This year marks the final year the travelling conference that made its Toronto debut in 2019 will be hosted in the city.

Organizers have said the event will shift to Vancouver next year and be transformed into a North American iteration of the Web Summit conferences hosted in Portugal, Brazil and Qatar.