Regina tent encampment, one year later: What has changed since?

What started in Regina with one tent in 2023 quickly grew to dozens. One year later, organizers of the Regina tent encampment reflect on the city’s growing homelessness issue.

For weeks, rows of tents and makeshift shelters covered the front lawn of Regina City Hall.

“I think what the encampment last year accomplished (is) not tucking it away into some corner that people don’t have to see,” said Alysia Johnson, Rally Around Homelessness volunteer.

“It really did shine that light and I think that’s why we’re able to continue having conversations.”

It’s been a year since the first tent was set up, but advocates point out those who were homeless last summer still don’t have permanent shelter.

Johnson said within the year timeframe of the tent encampment, there have been some bright spots and some low points in the city.

“One of the bright spots that has transpired in the last year was the expansion of the Regina Street team. I think that’s a real positive in the community because outreach was sorely needed,” she said.

“We also saw the overnight warming centre at Carmichael … and more recently, we saw city council opt not to act on the permanent space located on Albert Street.”

The city claims it has been proactive, allocating significant resources to help. This year, it set aside $1.2 million for The Nest, which is a temporary shelter location, and an additional $500,000 through July 2025. The funding also provided warming buses during the coldest months.

“This city has contributed to the issue of addiction, homelessness and safety, so between establishing and paying the leases on shelter space reaching home money a million dollars for operating, we have got over $10 million into this,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

Advocates argue these measures aren’t sufficient, stressing the need for a permanent shelter. Last week, though, the City of Regina voted against buying a property that could have been used as a permanent emergency shelter.

Last week, Mayor Masters acknowledged these setbacks but says the city will continue to work on creating spaces to address mental health and addiction issues.

“We’ve got 60 units opening up in Lumsden. We’ve got another 15 for those hard to shelter kind of 24 hour holds, which the province has invested in,” said Masters. “I think in the meantime, making sure that we continue to advocate with other levels of government for their responsibility as it relates to creating social housing.”

Masters says the issue of homelessness isn’t just a Regina problem, but all levels of government should be involved in coming up with long-lasting solutions.

— with files from Victoria Idowu