Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Woman with gunshot wounds dropped off at hospital in Peterborough, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 15, 2024 6:17 pm
1 min read
Peterborough police attended the Peterborough Regional Health Centre after reports a woman arrived to the hospital with gunshot wounds. She was airlifted to a Toronto hospital. View image in full screen
Peterborough police attended the Peterborough Regional Health Centre after reports a woman arrived to the hospital with gunshot wounds. She was airlifted to a Toronto hospital. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global New Peterborough
Police are looking for a suspect following a shooting early Saturday in Peterborough, Ont.

The Peterborough Police Service reports just after midnight, a woman attended the Peterborough Regional Health Centre with two gunshot wounds.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the woman was later airlifted to a Toronto hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

“This is believed to be a targeted incident,” police stated Saturday afternoon.

No other details were provided.

— more to come

Related News

