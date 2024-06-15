Woman with gunshot wounds dropped off at hospital in Peterborough, Ont.: police

See more sharing options

Police are looking for a suspect following a shooting early Saturday in Peterborough, Ont.

The Peterborough Police Service reports just after midnight, a woman attended the Peterborough Regional Health Centre with two gunshot wounds.

Police say the woman was later airlifted to a Toronto hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

“This is believed to be a targeted incident,” police stated Saturday afternoon.

No other details were provided.

— more to come