Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Canada’s first-ever commercial electric flight takes off in B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 7:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'First Canadian commercial electric flight soars over Vancouver Island'
First Canadian commercial electric flight soars over Vancouver Island
History was made in Canada, as the country's first commercial electric flight took off from Vancouver Island. As Catherine Urquhart reports, a lucky flight school student got the opportunity of a lifetime.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s a historic day for Canadian aviation.

Sealand Flight, based in Campbell River, B.C., conducted Canada’s first-ever commercial flight in an electric aircraft on June 14.

Ian Lamont, a flying instructor, told Global News it’s a thrill and an honour.

He said that overall the main difference with this aircraft will be fuel cost.

“The price of fuel (aviation) gas today is over $80 an hour for the fuel burn in (a Cessna) 172. And this is going to be less than two dollars,” Lamont said.

He added they would like to convert their entire fleet to electric aircraft.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

To mark the occasion, Sealand held a contest for students to tell them why they wanted to pilot an electric aircraft

Story continues below advertisement

Edwin Clements, 15, from Campbell River won the contest.

“I wanted to do this because I personally want to fly planes,” he said. “That’s what I’ve kind of learned and am excited about now.”

Clements added that he is thrilled to be taking part in such a monumental moment in Canadian aviation history.

“We have immense gratitude for the collaborative efforts of our industry’s pursuit towards sustainability. We are overjoyed to be the first to offer electric flight commercially, though it would not be possible without the efforts of many innovators,” Mike Andrews of Sealand Flight said in a statement.

“While it will still be a challenging pathway to navigate moving forwards, the doorway to implementing commercial sustainable aviation technologies has now firmly been opened.”

The flight school will now start teaching several new students from the introductory stage to the solo stage and they will then move on to classical internal combustion engine aircraft for the remainder of their training.

Click to play video: 'Electric aircraft set to take off in B.C.'
Electric aircraft set to take off in B.C.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices