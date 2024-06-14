Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman charged with sex crimes involving youth

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 12:17 pm
1 min read
Undated file photo of handcuffs View image in full screen
A Peterborough woman faces multiple sex-related charges involving a youth. Getty Images
A Peterborough, Ont., woman faces multiple sex-related charges in connection with a youth.

The Peterborough Police Service launched an investigation in late May after being made aware of alleged incidents between the woman and a boy who was age 15 when the incidents began in 2022 and continued to early 2024.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 44-year-old woman on June 12.

She was charged with sexual assault, the invitation to sexual touching of an individual under 16 years of age and sexual interference.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 23.

“At this time, it is believed there are no other victims,” police stated Friday.

