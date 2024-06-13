Nova Scotia man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of Dieago Downey

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a man with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Dieago Downey, who was shot earlier this year in the community of North Preston.

Downey died in hospital four days after the March 14 shooting.

On March 20, police made an appeal for anyone with information to speak up — calling the teen’s death “a senseless act of violence.”

In a Thursday release, RCMP said they also identified a second victim — a 29-year-old North Preston man — who was targeted on the day of the shooting.

“On June 12, officers located and safely arrested a 26-year-old man in Dartmouth,” RCMP said.

“Daniel Romeo Downey has been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempt to Commit Murder.”

The accused appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court Thursday and has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on July 2.

The investigation remains ongoing, and RCMP are “urging” witnesses to come forward and call police at 902-420-5020.