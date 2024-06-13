Menu

Crime

Family of serial killer victim confident landfill search will discover remains

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2024 1:50 pm
1 min read
Donna Bartlett, grandmother of Marcedes Myran, and other families and supporters of murdered women enter the Manitoba Law Courts for the trial of Jeremy Skibicki in Winnipeg on Tuesday, May 8, 2024. View image in full screen
Donna Bartlett, grandmother of Marcedes Myran, and other families and supporters of murdered women enter the Manitoba Law Courts for the trial of Jeremy Skibicki in Winnipeg on Tuesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The grandmother of one of the victims of an admitted serial killer says she was overcome with emotion when visiting the Winnipeg-area landfill where it is believed her granddaughter’s remains are.

Site preparation is underway at the Prairie Green Landfill for the search of the remains of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris.

Myran’s grandmother Donna Bartlett says it was hard to visit the site knowing her granddaughter has been laying there since her death in 2022, but she is confident the family will bring Myran home.

Victim families speak after Skibicki trial concludes

Premier Wab Kinew announced this week the groundwork for the search has been laid, including the construction of a healing centre for the families.

He says the search could run until early 2026.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Jeremy Skibicki has admitted to killing Myran, Harris and two other Indigenous women, but his lawyers have told a murder trial he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Jeremy Skibicki: Closing arguments heard in trial of admitted Winnipeg killer
© 2024 The Canadian Press

