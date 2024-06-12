Saskatchewan updates legislation to enhance supports for children, youth in care

The Saskatchewan government has updated provincial legislation to improve outcomes for children and youth in care.

Amendments to The Child and Family Services Act, 2023, have been made in three areas: strengthening the language in the legislation, raising the legal age from 16 to 18 and increasing the flexibility of information sharing, disclosure and confidentiality.

Ellen McGuire, the executive director of Child and Family Programs, said this work started in 2022 as part of legislative engagement.

“It was a tremendous amount of work, and we had some very good and positive feedback from our community partners, stakeholders and the youth with lived experience,” she said.

McGuire said the amendments align with the federal Child Welfare Act, an act respecting First Nations, Métis and Inuit children, youth and families.

“(This is) to ensure that we are engaging with culturally appropriate services for our children and youth in care and factoring in those considerations in our decision making and planning,” she said.

The amendments will also allow the province to disclose records of deceased loved ones to a personal representative without consent. Raising the legal age of youth in care from 16 to 18 years of age aims to help strengthen connections for individuals exiting care.

In a release, Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said the amendments mark a significant step forward.

“With the implementation of The Child and Family Services Act, 2023, we are enhancing our commitment to support and nurture the most vulnerable members of our society,” Makowsky stated. “These updates ensure that children and families receive the care and resources they need to thrive, reflecting our dedication to fostering a brighter future for all.”

In an email response to Global News, the Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth stated their office has long advocated for significant changes to The Child and Family Services Act and would have liked to see the province include their suggestions in the act.

“I am pleased that the government has raised the age of protection from 16 to 18 years of age, has broadened the Act to consider the rights, interests, voice, and well-being of children more fully – including special considerations for Indigenous children, who are gravely overrepresented in the child welfare system,” Lisa Broda stated.

“The government did not incorporate all our suggestions, such as allowing for an independent review mechanism to ensure the utmost care and transparency is applied in decisions to withhold or disclose information from individuals currently or formerly in care.”