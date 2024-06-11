Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Cell phone restrictions coming to Vancouver schools

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 1:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. government aims to restrict cell phone use in school'
B.C. government aims to restrict cell phone use in school
The B.C. government will require school districts to restrict cell phone use 'bell-to-bell' in all schools, starting with the next school year in September. Kristen Robinson reports – Jan 26, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Restrictions on cell phones are now coming to Vancouver schools.

The Vancouver School Board passed a motion on Monday night requiring students from kindergarten to Grade 7 to keep their devices on silent and out of sight during the school day, unless they have permission to do otherwise.

The motion also directs the superintendent to form a working group on the matter to discuss lessons learned, share best practices and propose changes as needed.

The new rules are meant to align with the province’s requirement for school districts to bring in cell phone restrictions by July.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

”Children nowadays are so dependent on technology,” said Preeti Faridkot, a Vancouver School Board trustee, at the meeting.

“The only way this could stop is if we implement this restriction in schools. We are, as a board, committed to providing a safe learning environment and restricting cell phones. Schools are for education and not for devices or social media.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to restrict cellphones in classrooms this fall'
Nova Scotia to restrict cellphones in classrooms this fall
Trending Now

Two trustees voted against the motion.

Trustee Suzie Mah said that since it’s up to individual schools to lay out consequences, there could be issues with equity and optics if consequences are applied more harshly at some schools than others.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices