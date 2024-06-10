Winnipeg organization hosts rally to mark Action Anxiety Day

This Action Anxiety Day, one advocate is reminding people managing an anxiety disorder that they are not alone with a blue and orange rally.

Scott McFadyen, executive director of the Anxiety Disorders Association of Manitoba (ADAM), said the rally will take place on Monday between 4 and 6 p.m. at 4 Fort Street.

McFadyen said the ask is for attendees to wear blue and orange — the colours of Anxiety Canada.

“What we’re hoping to do is draw attention to the work that we do, as well as the fact that one in four Manitobans will manage an anxiety (disorder) in their lifetime, so people aren’t alone.”

He said the mental illness is indiscriminate, impacting people from all walks of life.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, that anxiety disorder figure hits home. It’s your neighbour. It’s your sibling. It’s the love of your life,” he said. “Today is something that impacts everyone.”

While everyone’s journey is different, McFadyen said, the first step may look like calling your doctor — adding he didn’t act on his anxiety until he was 49 years old.

“It does have to come from within you: You do want to come out of that darkness,” he said. “My first step was going to the doctor and getting a referral, and waiting a bit of time and being patient, and trying medication that didn’t work, and then medication that did work.”

For friends and family who are looking for ways to support their loved one who is managing anxiety, McFadyen said there are a couple things that could be helpful.

“Give people something tangible to hang their hat on. So write them a note,” he said, “Buy them a chocolate bar. Do some nice sort of tangible act. Maybe don’t do the other, which is, ‘Hey, if you need anything, give me a call.’ Then when the person does need help and call, it’s like, ‘Oh, hey, sorry, kids have soccer.'”

Sometimes, it’s also just a matter of listening.

“This is something really painful. People are looking within themselves, which is why this is such a difficult conversation. We’re all afraid to do that because, you know, in the case of anxiety disorders, there’s some demons in there,” McFadyen said.

Kindness to others and oneself also goes a long way, he added.

He noted the rally on June 10 will have beverages and food available.

More resources and information can be found online at adam.mb.ca.