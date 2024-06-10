Youth drive stolen vehicle on soccer field, beach before Peterborough crash: police

A pair of 13-year-olds face charges involving a stolen vehicle that was driven throughout Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday night.

Peterborough police say around 10:30 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be driving on a soccer field and on the beach at Beavermead Park in the city’s west end.

Police say shortly after that, callers reported that a vehicle had struck a fence as it was leaving a parking lot in the area of Braidwood Avenue and Jane Street and that it also had struck a concrete wall in the area of Morrow Street and Morphet Avenue. Two people were seen fleeing from the vehicle.

A short time later, officers found the two suspects walking. Police also determined that the vehicle involved had been reported stolen from Kingston and was also wanted in connection with a traffic complaint in the north end of Oshawa earlier Sunday evening.

For the Peterborough incidents, an Oshawa boy and Kingston girl, both 13, were arrested and each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The girl was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on July 15.

The boy was also charged with two counts of careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and one count each of driving a motor vehicle without a licence and failing to comply with a sentence. He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.

Kids charged under Youth Criminal Justice Act cannot be identified.