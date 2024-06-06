Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. First Nations starting to see LNG economic benefits, new report shows

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 7:47 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Squamish LNG plant hits roadblock'
Squamish LNG plant hits roadblock
WATCH: Plans to construct an LNG plant near Squamish have hit a roadblock. The District Council has rejected plans for a cruise ship to house the hundreds of workers. Aaron McArthur reports on what the concerns are and what's next for the $7-billion energy project – May 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While there have been countless protests against LNG in B.C., the economic benefits are starting to become evident.

A report from Resource Works says LNG projects are a pivotal shift in the province’s energy sector and show how Canada can emerge as a key player in the international market.

“Using Statistics Canada’s Input/Output model, the paper reveals that LNG investments substantially boost the provincial and national economy, generating more GDP and jobs compared to other investment projects in Canada,” the report states.

“A $4.1 billion investment in engineering construction, closely related to LNG projects, yielded a $4.5 billion increase in GDP and created over 35,000 jobs, showcasing the significant economic benefits of such investments.”

Click to play video: 'Health risks of Woodfibre LNG plant'
Health risks of Woodfibre LNG plant

The LNG Canada plant in Kitimat is expected to create $23 billion in revenue over the life of the project.

Story continues below advertisement

A good portion of that will go to local First Nations who have been active participants in both the export facility and Coastal Gaslink pipeline.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I am seeing more people gaining access to mortgages which we’ve never been able to see ever in our nation’s history before,” Haisla Nation Chief Crystal Smith said.

“We’re seeing our membership travel to different places in the world. It’s so amazing to be a part of and be able to see the impact on the ground of our Indigenous communities.”

Critics say LNG will do more damage in B.C. than it’s worth, adding that it is at best a bridge to a future without fossil fuels, but given energy insecurity around the world, LNG will play a key role worldwide for the foreseeable future.

At one point there were 20 LNG projects proposed for B.C. but only two were approved — the other being at Woodfibre near Squamish.

The first tanker from the Kitimat plant is expected to depart around June 2025.

More on Money
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices