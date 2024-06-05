Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crash that killed 1, injured 3 happened when driver tried to do U-turn: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 2:52 pm
1 min read
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A crash in Pickering that left one person dead and three others injured happened when a driver attempted to do a U-turn, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release Wednesday that at around 12:40 p.m. on May 29, officers responded to the scene on Taunton Road near William Jackson Drive after two vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“A grey Honda CRV was eastbound on Taunton Road when it attempted to complete a U-turn to turn and go westbound on Taunton Road,” police said.

“While trying to turn, the vehicle collided with an eastbound silver Mercedes approaching from behind.”

Trending Now

The driver and three passengers in the Honda were injured and taken to hospital.

A 97-year-old man who was a passenger in the Honda died on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices