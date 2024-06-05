Crash that killed 1, injured 3 happened when driver tried to do U-turn: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

A crash in Pickering that left one person dead and three others injured happened when a driver attempted to do a U-turn, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release Wednesday that at around 12:40 p.m. on May 29, officers responded to the scene on Taunton Road near William Jackson Drive after two vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes.

“A grey Honda CRV was eastbound on Taunton Road when it attempted to complete a U-turn to turn and go westbound on Taunton Road,” police said.

“While trying to turn, the vehicle collided with an eastbound silver Mercedes approaching from behind.”

The driver and three passengers in the Honda were injured and taken to hospital.

A 97-year-old man who was a passenger in the Honda died on Tuesday.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.