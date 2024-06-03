Midway, B.C. RCMP seize $42K worth of contraband tobacco

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of dollars’ worth of illicit tobacco was seized during a traffic stop on Highway 3 over the weekend.

Midway, B.C., RCMP say an officer was conducing a routine traffic stop near Rock Creek to check for valid driver’s licences and registration.

“In the course of the interaction the officer noticed tobacco packaging that did not bear the required tax stamp on its packaging which is required by law,” said Southeast District RCMP Cpl. James Grandy.

“The driver and passenger were subsequently arrested under the Excise Act.”

A search of the vehicle found approximately $42,000 worth of illicit tobacco, and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

The driver and passenger, both from Armstrong, are now facing charges relating to the illicit tobacco, as well as an additional charge relating to possession of a prohibited weapon.

“The proactive work carried out by this officer highlights the commitment our officers have to keeping our roads and communities safe,” said Grandy.