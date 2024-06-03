Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Headline link
Crime

Midway, B.C. RCMP seize $42K worth of contraband tobacco

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 6:04 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating police actions after a man was shot and killed by an officer in Mackenzie, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating police actions after a man was shot and killed by an officer in Mackenzie, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Thousands of dollars’ worth of illicit tobacco was seized during a traffic stop on Highway 3 over the weekend.

Midway, B.C., RCMP say an officer was conducing a routine traffic stop near Rock Creek to check for valid driver’s licences and registration.

“In the course of the interaction the officer noticed tobacco packaging that did not bear the required tax stamp on its packaging which is required by law,” said Southeast District RCMP Cpl. James Grandy.

“The driver and passenger were subsequently arrested under the Excise Act.”

A search of the vehicle found approximately $42,000 worth of illicit tobacco, and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver and passenger, both from Armstrong, are now facing charges relating to the illicit tobacco, as well as an additional charge relating to possession of a prohibited weapon.

“The proactive work carried out by this officer highlights the commitment our officers have to keeping our roads and communities safe,” said Grandy.

