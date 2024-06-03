Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after gun pointed at group in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 12:41 pm
1 min read
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was arrested over the weekend after a gun was pointed at a group of men walking in Waterloo, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the men were walking near University Avenue and Weber Street on Saturday morning at around 1 a.m., when they were approached by the suspect.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He pointed a gun at them.  The man took off before police arrived.

Police say that it did not take long to track down a suspect and arrest him. They soon found the weapon, which turned out to be an air-soft gun.

Trending Now

Police say a 21-year-old man is facing several charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and pointing a firearm.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices