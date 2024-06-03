Man arrested after gun pointed at group in Waterloo: police

A man was arrested over the weekend after a gun was pointed at a group of men walking in Waterloo, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say the men were walking near University Avenue and Weber Street on Saturday morning at around 1 a.m., when they were approached by the suspect.
He pointed a gun at them. The man took off before police arrived.
Police say that it did not take long to track down a suspect and arrest him. They soon found the weapon, which turned out to be an air-soft gun.
Police say a 21-year-old man is facing several charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and pointing a firearm.
