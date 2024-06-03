Menu

Weather

Southern Manitoba dries off after heavy rains, but more showers are coming

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 10:32 am
1 min read
FILE - More rain and thunderstorms are on their way to Manitoba on Tuesday. View image in full screen
FILE - More rain and thunderstorms are on their way to Manitoba on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
If you were caught out in a sudden storm on Sunday, you’re not alone.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the storm, which seemingly came out of nowhere, hammered southern Manitoba, with Winnipeg being one of the hardest-hit as far as rainfall amounts.

“The Forks recorded 31.2 millimetres, while it was 25.7 millimetres at the airport. That is among the higher amounts for the province,” lead forecaster Brad Vrolijk told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

High winds, with gusts up to 80 km/h, hit the area west of the Red River Valley during the storm as well, and the gloomy weather is expected to continue on Tuesday.

“There’s a low-pressure system developing in Alberta today that’s going to quickly move eastward overnight,” he said Monday.

“We’ll probably see more showers and thunderstorms moving across southern Manitoba by Tuesday morning.

“That will move through pretty quick and we should see things clear out later in the day, but then we’re looking at unsettled and showery conditions for potentially a day or two after that.”

Rainfall impacts
