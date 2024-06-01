Indoor go-kart track in Kelowna opens doors

Send this page to someone via email

As a professional race car driver, Scott Hargrove is used to risking his life on the track.

But his latest track risk may be one of the biggest he’s ever taken: Transforming a warehouse in Kelowna into an indoor go-kart track.

The former home of Campion Boats, the building near Sexsmith Road and Highway 97 now houses not one, but two tracks.

“We have 12 corners on the track and two long straights with another straight in between, which lends itself into a high-speed corner,” said Hargrove of Kelowna Karting.

“We have a nice blend so you really get to feel the dynamic of the kart.”

The all-electric karts can reach speeds of up to 60 km/h, with Hargrove calling them top-of-the-line models equivalent to gas-powered versions with 13 horsepower.

The facility impressed Kees Nierop, a former racing driver and current instructor of Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver.

His lengthy resume includes winning the Sebring 12 Hours of Endurance and being a multi-time competitor at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

In fact, the Flying Dutchman says he’d give it three thumbs up, but he only has two.

“I really like it,” Nierop told Global News. “It’s nice and smooth and slippery, so you get to do lots of countersteer. It makes it challenging and very cool.”

A word to the karting curious who want to be fast and furious: The track has an epoxy finish, so the grip level is consistent.

But too much slipping and sliding could cost you a podium spot.

“You have to get on the brake, you have to slow down for the corners and if the go-cart is sliding, you’re not going fast,” said Hargrove.

So, shift out the idea of drifting if you want to finish first.

More information about Kelowna Karting is available online.