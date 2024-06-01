Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hundreds of workers on strike at Gibraltar copper mine in B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 1, 2024 2:43 pm
1 min read
The offices of Taseko Mines Limited are pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on November 25, 2010. View image in full screen
The offices of Taseko Mines Limited are pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on November 25, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 500 workers have walked off the job at the Gibraltar copper mine in central British Columbia, about 200 kilometres south of Prince George.

Unifor says its Local 3018 members voted to strike because Vancouver-based Taseko Mines Limited, the operation’s owner “refused to negotiate basic terms of a new collective agreement.”

A news release from the union says contract negotiations began in February and have involved “many hours of meetings.”

No agreement had been reached when the workers’ latest contract expired on Friday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The release says Unifor Local 3018 represents about 550 workers at the mine, the second largest open-pit copper mine in Canada and the largest employer in the region.

Taseko Mines also issued a release, saying operations have been suspended at the mine.

Story continues below advertisement

“The company elected to systematically shut down mining and milling operations prior to the midnight deadline, and the mine is now on care and maintenance with only essential staff operating and maintaining critical systems,” said Stuart McDonald, Taseko’s president and CEO.

Trending Now

“The company remains committed to the bargaining process and reaching a fair and equitable agreement.”

Click to play video: 'Federal labour minister orders commission into 2023 B.C. port strike'
Federal labour minister orders commission into 2023 B.C. port strike

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices