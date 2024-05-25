Manitoba Grade 12 English Language Arts exams rescheduled

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Manitoba says the Grade 12 English Language Arts Standards Test, which was to be delivered Monday, has been suspended due “to an issue regarding necessary permissions to use the materials within the tests.”

A provincial spokesperson said in an email to Global News that a rescheduled delivery date will be available early next week.

No other information was provided.

In March, the government reinstated Grade 10 and Grade 12 exams after the province announced they had planned to revise the provincial exam system.

Education Minister Nello Altomare said they would also be moving to modernized exams that would be delivered online. According to Altomare, the move to an online platform would enable the government to get data quicker and conduct analysis faster.