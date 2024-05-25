Menu

Canada

1 dead, 4 injured in Quebec’s Outaouais region after car swerves into guardrails

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The number of Quebec roadway deaths dropped in 2023'
The number of Quebec roadway deaths dropped in 2023
RELATED - The number of Quebec roadway deaths dropped in 2023 – Apr 24, 2024
Quebec provincial police say a collision in the province’s Outaouais region Saturday morning has left a 22-year-old man dead and four others seriously injured.

They say emergency services were notified of the accident on Highway 50 in Papineauville at around 3:15 a.m.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay says a single vehicle carrying five people was travelling at high speed before losing control, swerving into the guardrails and rolling over.

Tremblay says the driver was thrown out of the vehicle and pronounced dead in hospital.

The four other passengers, all in their 20s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol consumption and speeding may have played a role in the crash.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

