Oliver outdoor pool to open after large water leak repaired

The community outdoor pool in Oliver will open this weekend after a large water leak delayed its season opening one week ago.

“During our normal start-up operations, we noted that we were losing quite a bit of water from the pool. Approximately 5,000 gallons a day,” said parks and recreation supervisor Carol Sheridan.

The season-opening start was temporarily halted and the pool was drained as the source of the leak was investigated.

The problem was identified and repairs were made, with the pool basin being dug up.

The pool has since been refilled and is being chemically balanced and heated ahead of its reopening on Sunday, May 26.

“We are really hopeful; everyone loves this pool so much,” said Sheridan. “The pool was built in 1987 and we are doing our best every year to keep operations going to the best of our abilities.

“Right now, everything looks great and we are excited to open to the public and get all of our lessons and programs going.”