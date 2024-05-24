Representatives from 2026 World Cup host cities meet with FIFA reps in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Representatives from the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s 16 host cities have wrapped up a series of planning workshops in Toronto.

The three-day session, which ran through Friday for some 100 representatives from FIFA and the host cities including Vancouver and Toronto, was the third such gathering in six months.

FIFA World Cup chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi was joined by Peter Montopoli, the former Canada Soccer general secretary who is chief tournament officer for the Canadian end of the soccer showcase, and tournament representatives from the U.S. and Mexico.

Topics ranged from operational matters to FIFA fan festivals, music, volunteers and tournament legacy and ceremonies.

Carla Qualtrough, Canada’s minister of sport and physical activity, spoke at a World Cup reception at the CN Tower.