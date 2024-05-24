Menu

Canada

Human remains found on Railway Avenue in Canora, Sask.: RCMP

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 6:15 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains on Railway Avenue in Canora, Sask., on Wednesday. . View image in full screen
RCMP in Canora, Sask., are investigating the discovery of human remains on Railway Avenue on Wednesday.

RCMP said a forensic anthropologist and pathologist have examined the remains and said the death isn’t believed to be suspicious.

Investigators have notified loved ones of individuals who were previously reported missing in the Canora area, but the individual hasn’t yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canora RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

