Human remains found on Railway Avenue in Canora, Sask.: RCMP

RCMP in Canora, Sask., are investigating the discovery of human remains on Railway Avenue on Wednesday.

RCMP said a forensic anthropologist and pathologist have examined the remains and said the death isn’t believed to be suspicious.

Investigators have notified loved ones of individuals who were previously reported missing in the Canora area, but the individual hasn’t yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canora RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.