Canada

2 people stabbed on Saskatoon city bus

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 12:43 pm
1 min read
Two people were stabbed on a city bus in Saskatoon Thursday evening in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue N South, according to police. View image in full screen
Two people were stabbed on a city bus in Saskatoon Thursday evening in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue N South, according to police. File / Global News
Two people were stabbed on a city bus in Saskatoon Thursday evening in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue N South, according to police.

Officers said an altercation occurred on the bus between several people who didn’t know each other. After the incident, witnesses said two people got off the bus.

A 15-year-old female and a male matching witnesses’ descriptions was found walking in the 1400 block of 20th Street West. The girl was suffering from multiple, but non-life threatening stab wounds, police said.

A 20-year-old man was also found by police suffering from a serious stab wound. He was taken to hospital.

Police said members of the serious assault unit are continuing to investigate.

