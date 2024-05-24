2 people stabbed on Saskatoon city bus

Two people were stabbed on a city bus in Saskatoon Thursday evening in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue N South, according to police.
Officers said an altercation occurred on the bus between several people who didn’t know each other. After the incident, witnesses said two people got off the bus.
A 15-year-old female and a male matching witnesses’ descriptions was found walking in the 1400 block of 20th Street West. The girl was suffering from multiple, but non-life threatening stab wounds, police said.
A 20-year-old man was also found by police suffering from a serious stab wound. He was taken to hospital.
Police said members of the serious assault unit are continuing to investigate.
