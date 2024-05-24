Menu

Politics

Ford fuels early Ontario election speculation by declining to commit to June 2026

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2024 12:12 pm
1 min read
Ontario Premier Doug Ford takes part in a press conference at Ottawa City Hall on Monday, April 29, 2024. Ford is fuelling early election speculation by declining multiple times today to commit to sticking to the planned June 2026 date.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is fuelling early election speculation by declining multiple times today to commit to sticking to the planned June 2026 date.

Ford announced today that his plan to expand sales of beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails to all grocery stores and eligible convenience stores is being sped up.

He said late last year that the expansion would come by 2026, but now that will start far sooner, with the first phase happening this summer.

Ford took reporters’ questions after his announcement and was asked if he is speeding up the timeline in order to set the stage for an early election call.

He said that is not the reason for his alcohol announcement, but then when asked several more times if he is committed to the June 2026 election date, he did not directly answer.

Ford says he wants to make sure he fulfills his agenda and keeps the promises that he has made.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

