Ford fuels early Ontario election speculation by declining to commit to June 2026

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is fuelling early election speculation by declining multiple times today to commit to sticking to the planned June 2026 date.

Ford announced today that his plan to expand sales of beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails to all grocery stores and eligible convenience stores is being sped up.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He said late last year that the expansion would come by 2026, but now that will start far sooner, with the first phase happening this summer.

Ford took reporters’ questions after his announcement and was asked if he is speeding up the timeline in order to set the stage for an early election call.

He said that is not the reason for his alcohol announcement, but then when asked several more times if he is committed to the June 2026 election date, he did not directly answer.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford says he wants to make sure he fulfills his agenda and keeps the promises that he has made.