Ontario toddler dies after being hit by recycling truck

Police say a toddler in Barrie died after being struck by a recycling truck in the city’s south end Thursday.

On Thursday, May 23, at 12:43 p.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported on Red Maple Lane.

Police say they learned that a 23-month-old boy had been struck by a recycling truck.

The young child was taken to a local hospital and later flown by Air Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Overnight, police say the child succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation into this accident remains ongoing, and police say updates will only be provided if the investigation permits.