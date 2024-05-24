Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario toddler dies after being hit by recycling truck

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 11:35 am
1 min read
Barrie police car in Barrie, Ont. April 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Barrie police car in Barrie, Ont. April 7, 2024. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a toddler in Barrie died after being struck by a recycling truck in the city’s south end Thursday.

On Thursday, May 23, at 12:43 p.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported on Red Maple Lane.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say they learned that a 23-month-old boy had been struck by a recycling truck.

The young child was taken to a local hospital and later flown by Air Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Overnight, police say the child succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation into this accident remains ongoing, and police say updates will only be provided if the investigation permits.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices