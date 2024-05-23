Medical experts want national cancer-screening guidelines reviewed more frequently

Send this page to someone via email

Medical experts from across the country are calling out delays in updating national cancer-screening guidelines.

The Canadian Task Force on Preventative Health Care is being asked to revisit its recommendations more frequently — as medical technologies rapidly change.

The chair of Breast Cancer Canada’s board of directors says changes could save lives.

“Waiting 10 plus years for an update is just not acceptable anymore,” said Shaniah Leduc.

It’s been over a decade since national guidelines were set, which recommends women aged 50 and older should have access to mammography to screen for breast cancer.

Since then, evidence has shown that the age of breast cancer incidents is becoming younger. That has prompted experts in the field to call on the task force, which sets national guidelines, to drop its recommendation to 40.

“Absolutely this will save lives, there’s no question about it. The sooner that the breast cancer is detected, the earlier the stage, the much more higher rate of cures that we can accomplish and not have that cancer come back,” said Leduc.

Nova Scotia among provinces taking initiative

While Leduc is calling for equity on a federal level, many provinces have taken change into their own hands.

Nova Scotia begins offering mammography starting at age 40.

As well, Lung NSPEI took Nova Scotia’s high lung cancer rates into consideration when deciding to implement screening availability at age 50 rather than the task force’s recommended age of 55.

“Not only looking at that but discussing with partners, vulnerable populations, our Mi’kmaw communities, our folks tend to start younger,” explained Robert MacDonald, the president and CEO of Lung NSPEI. “And with that in mind, we started here at 50 was the age.”

The Coalition for Responsible Healthcare Guidelines is calling for the restructuring of the independent, federally-appointed task force. They also want accountability.

“This is what we call a postal code lottery. So, if you’re in a province that does allow screening in the appropriate age group, you’re lucky. If you live in a province that does not allow appropriate screening, you’re not lucky,” said Dr. Shiela Appavoo, with the coalition. “That actually goes against the Canada Health Act, and it creates inequity in access.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, a spokesperson for the task force said it is “working on a comprehensive evidence review for its upcoming draft guidelines on breast cancer screening.”

But Appavoo says guidelines are often disappointing because the task force will not consult in a fulsome way with experts.

“We sort of stand by helplessly and watch as they create these guidelines that don’t align with what experts know actually happens in reality with patients with late diagnoses,” she said.

The coalition wants experienced specialists to be part of these crucial guideline decisions.