Canada

Université du Québec à Montréal seeking injunction against pro-Palestinian encampment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2024 12:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'University protests: New pro-Palestinian encampment at Université du Québec à Montréal'
University protests: New pro-Palestinian encampment at Université du Québec à Montréal
RELATED: Following in the footsteps of students at McGill University, Concordia University, and other universities across Canada and North America, some students at the Université du Québec à Montréal have also joined the pro-Palestinian encampment movement. This comes as nearby McGill prepares to go to court to clear the protest camp that has been on its grounds since April 27 – May 13, 2024
Université du Québec à Montréal has filed for an injunction against pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment on its downtown campus a little over a week ago.

UQAM is asking the Quebec Superior Court to prohibit protesters from setting up tents and other material within three metres of campus buildings.

It also wants protesters stop allegedly obstructing access to its campus, damaging surveillance cameras, engaging in vandalism and destroying university property.

UQAM says protesters are posing a safety risk by blocking an emergency exit, being in possession of gasoline canisters and iron bars, and potentially “overloading” the university’s electrical network with unauthorized extension cords.

Since the encampment started on May 12, protesters have demanded that the university cut ties with Israeli institutions and disclose its links to Israel, and that the Quebec government cancel plans for a diplomatic office in the country.

The university’s court application says the inner courtyard of its science centre is being occupied by about 40 tents.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

