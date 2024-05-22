Saskatoon Berries lift the curtain on Cairns Field makeover ahead of inaugural home game

A decade has passed since Western Canadian Baseball League action was last held at Cairns Field in Saskatoon.

That will come to an end on May 28, however, as the Saskatoon Berries will play their first home game in franchise history at the ballpark located within the Gordie Howe Sports Complex.

The Berries are preparing for their inaugural WCBL season, which will get underway on the road on May 25 in Regina. They return home for the mid-week contest beginning a new chapter for the franchise and facility.

Cairns Field last hosted the now-defunct Saskatoon Yellow Jackets between 2002 and 2014, before the team folded due to dwindling attendance.

The belief is that the Berries will be different. They are owned by the Sask Entertainment Group, which oversees both the Western Hockey League’s Saskatoon Blades and National Lacrosse League’s Saskatchewan Rush franchises.

3:08 Saskatoon Berries head coach Joe Carnahan starting player recruitment

Major upgrades have been completed or are close to wrapping up at the ‘NexGen Patch at Cairns Field’ as it’s officially known, including a video board in the outfield, expanded patio seating options and a splash of purple all over the facility.

Berries Marketing Manager Heather Bury gave Global Sports’ Scott Roblin a behind-the-scenes tour of the ballpark ahead of the first pitch at Cairns Field on May 28, providing details on ticket packages and parking at the facility as well.

The Berries continue their first week of practice on Thursday night, before heading down Highway 11 for their inaugural game on Saturday against the Red Sox.